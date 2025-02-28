Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence procurement timelines to be 'significantly' shortened by early June

Defence procurement timelines to be 'significantly' shortened by early June

A committee under the Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) is driving reforms in the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, with the process expected to be completed in six months

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The process to "significantly" shorten timelines for defence procurement is likely to be completed in three months – by early June – it is learnt.
 
According to sources in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), procedural reforms in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 document to streamline India’s defence procurement policy — often criticised for delays and inefficiencies — are expected to be completed in six months, by early September.
 
"Currently, it takes between two and three years to formulate the request for proposal (RFP) for procuring specific military equipment for the armed forces. It should not be this way," said a source, adding: "The prolonged time taken for field evaluation trials and cost negotiations will also be reduced." It was also indicated that the groundwork for shortening these timelines had already been laid.
 
 
In line with the MoD's decision to observe 2025 as the "Year of Reforms", the sources said a committee had recently been established under the Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) to drive procedural reforms in DAP 2020. The reforms aim to eliminate redundancies and make the acquisition process more efficient in meeting the needs of the three armed services while addressing the pain points of the defence industry, including domestic private firms and global original equipment manufacturers. The committee's meetings are expected to commence soon and will involve a diverse range of stakeholders, including industry representatives from both the public and private sectors, as well as startups and think tanks.
 
The acquisition of defence equipment currently takes over 5-7 years to complete, with field-evaluation trials alone taking up to three years. The process involves multiple stages, beginning with the accordance of Acceptance of Necessity, followed by the issuance of the Request for Information and the formulation of General Staff Qualitative Requirements. This is followed by the issuance of the Request for Proposal, vendor responses, technical evaluation, field evaluation trials, General Staff evaluation, bid opening, and the identification of the lowest bidder. The process then moves to cost negotiations, the conclusion of the Contract Negotiation Committee, and approval from the Competent Financial Authority, culminating in the signing of the contract. Deliveries begin only years after this process is completed.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

India, EU eye security and defence partnership, commit to IMEC

japan India

India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

Former Air force chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari

Ex-Air Force chief lists nuances of building resilient air defence system

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

2025 to be year of reforms, aim is to boost modernisation: Defence ministry

Indian army contingent for Surya Kiran

'Exercise Surya Kiran': 300 Indian Army personnel depart for Nepal

 
The Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force (IAF) have all faced procurement delays, with urgency rising amid the rapid development and deployment of military technologies in India’s neighbourhood, particularly by China. The domestic defence industry, particularly private players, has also cited the lengthy procurement process as a business challenge.
 
"The defence industry welcomes any step to cut down acquisition time," said Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Group's defence business and President of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). Emphasising the need for reforms, he noted that in high-technology domains, the time taken for acquisition must be shorter than that for technology development. "The process is currently linear, but adopting parallel processing can help reduce timelines," he concluded.  Explaining the urgency of reforms from the user's perspective, General (Retd) Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of Army Staff, said, "Our long-drawn defence capital acquisition processes can hinder the procurement of cutting-edge technology." Emphasising the need for reforms in DAP 2020 to ensure a regular and sustained capability-building process, he added, "With new and disruptive technologies emerging at an increasingly rapid pace, the challenge of avoiding technological obsolescence has become more pressing."
 
For example, the lengthy acquisition process, coupled with delays in indigenous programmes, has reduced the IAF’s active squadrons to 31, well below the authorised 42, with an ageing fleet and delayed inductions further exacerbating the issue.
 
Of the ₹6.81 trillion MoD budgetary allocation for 2025-26, ₹1.8 trillion, or 26.43 per cent, will be spent on capital outlay on defence services. Of this, ₹1.49 trillion is allocated for capital acquisition, referred to as the modernisation budget of the armed forces. The capital outlay on defence services has seen a modest 4.65 per cent increase over the 2024-25 Budget Estimate of ₹1.72 trillion. The FY25 Revised Estimate under this head was also lowered to ₹1.60 trillion, with the 2025-26 allocation being 12.85 per cent higher. Defence industry insiders believe that reforms in defence acquisition, particularly in expediting the process, are essential for the efficient utilisation of capital outlay allocations.
 

FASTER ACQUISITIONS 

·        Defence procurement timelines to be 'significantly' shortened by early June

·        Procedural reforms in the DAP 2020 document to be completed by early September

·        Committee set up under AS & DG (Acquisition) to drive procedural reforms in DAP 2020

·        Committee meetings to commence soon and involve all stakeholders

More From This Section

AP Singh

We aim to become an aerospace power by 2047: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Russia-US flag

Istanbul talks: Russia offers to restore direct air links with US

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Trump, Zelenskiy to clinch minerals deal during White House meeting

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

Air Force chief pushes for developing indigenous defence manufacturing

C-295 tactical transport aircraft

India in talks for 10 more Airbus C-295 aircraft in ageing fleet revamp

Topics : Defence plan defence deals Defence Procurement Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon