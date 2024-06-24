Sanghvi Movers wins two work orders of Rs 180 cr

First, a turnkey customised solution for an eminent Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the renewable energy sector. The scope includes project monitoring and engineering solutions while delivering complete mechanical (cranes, trailers, and installation and commissioning services), civil, electrical, and site management activities. The duration of this order is ten months and the majority of this order (>95%) will be executed in FY 2024-25.

Second, a new business offering, for above ground piping work, fabrication, painting and erection which includes supply of skilled manpower and tools and tackles specifically for the hydrocarbons sector. The order has been received from a diversified global EPC player and the duration is for six months, to be executed in this financial year.

Sanghvi Movers has received two work orders with a total value in excess of Rs. 180 crore.