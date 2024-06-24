Business Standard
China's Shanghai Composite Index dips more than 1%

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.17 percent to 2,963.10 and the yuan hit a seven-month low after data showed China's fiscal revenue dropped 2.8 percent in the first five months of 2024 compared to the previous year.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 18,027.71 as China and the European Union agreed to start talks on the increased tariffs on electric vehicles.
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

