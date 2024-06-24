China's Shanghai Composite Index dips more than 1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 18,027.71 as China and the European Union agreed to start talks on the increased tariffs on electric vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.17 percent to 2,963.10 and the yuan hit a seven-month low after data showed China's fiscal revenue dropped 2.8 percent in the first five months of 2024 compared to the previous year.