Sanmitra Commercial standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sanmitra Commercial rose 133.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

