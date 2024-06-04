Business Standard
Sapphire Foods edges higher on stock-split proposal

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sapphire Foods India added 2.29% to Rs 1458 after the company said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, to consider a proposal for sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company.
The announcement was made after market hours on Monday.
Sapphire Foods India is principally engaged in the franchisee business of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell branded restaurants.
The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 98.2% to Rs 2.39 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 135.59 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 12.7% year on year to Rs 631.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

