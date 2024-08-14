Sarveshwar Foods standalone net profit rises 15.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.98% to Rs 116.33 croreNet profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 15.34% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.98% to Rs 116.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales116.3380.24 45 OPM %5.986.43 -PBDT2.722.30 18 PBT2.622.20 19 NP1.881.63 15
