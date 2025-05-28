Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 246.56 crore

Net Loss of Sayaji Industries reported to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 246.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 1003.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 975.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales246.56265.13 -7 1003.95975.40 3 OPM %-0.86-1.92 --1.120.55 - PBDT-5.53-7.15 23 6.08-2.41 LP PBT-10.58-11.70 10 -13.33-18.90 29 NP-7.74-7.83 1 -11.21-11.73 4

May 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

