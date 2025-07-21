Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced that Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya has tendered her resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Bhattacharyya has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Along with her role as CFO, she will also relinquish her responsibilities as key managerial personnel and senior management official of the company.

The company added that details regarding her last working day and a copy of her resignation letter will be shared with the stock exchange in due course.

Schneider Electric is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity distribution including products such as distribution transformers, medium-voltage switchgears, medium and low voltage protection relays and electricity distribution and automation equipment.

 

The company's standalone net profit soared 1571.1% to Rs 55 crore while net sales rose 24.4% to Rs 587 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip shed 0.76% to Rs 900.05 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

