Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1564.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 586.89 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 1564.94% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 586.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.72% to Rs 267.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 2636.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2206.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales586.89471.75 24 2636.712206.68 19 OPM %14.7715.52 -14.5213.40 - PBDT79.4644.46 79 358.06236.16 52 PBT73.1138.95 88 332.70214.11 55 NP54.613.28 1565 267.89172.03 56
