Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping stocks sail higher as Baltic Dry Index hits 8-month high

Shipping stocks sail higher as Baltic Dry Index hits 8-month high

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of shipping companies were in demand on Friday as freight rates surged sharply, lifting investor sentiment across the sector.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a global benchmark that tracks the cost of transporting dry bulk commodities like coal, iron ore, and grains, jumped 9.6% to 1,904, marking its highest level since October 7. The rally in BDI reflects strong activity in global trade routes.

On the back of this, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) (up 5.16%), Velox Shipping and Logistics (up 5%) and Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 2.63%) surged.

A rising BDI typically boosts earnings potential for shipping companies as it directly translates into higher freight revenues per voyage.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI introduces Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities in State Government Securities

RBI introduces Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities in State Government Securities

Benchmarks turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Benchmarks turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

TANFAC Inds gains on commissioning of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

TANFAC Inds gains on commissioning of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon