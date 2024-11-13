Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit declines 43.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 7.77 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast declined 43.28% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.776.72 16 OPM %7.7212.20 -PBDT0.600.84 -29 PBT0.550.82 -33 NP0.380.67 -43
