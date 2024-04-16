Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2414.3, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 82.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 11.82% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2414.3, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 22093.55. The Sensex is at 72723.77, down 0.92%.Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 4.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21146, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2417, down 0.25% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd jumped 82.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 11.82% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News