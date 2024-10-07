Shrydus Industries standalone net profit rises 1416.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.79% to Rs 3.50 croreNet profit of Shrydus Industries rose 1416.67% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.79% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.502.15 63 OPM %92.008.37 -PBDT3.220.18 1689 PBT3.220.18 1689 NP2.730.18 1417
