Shrydus Industries standalone net profit rises 1416.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 62.79% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Shrydus Industries rose 1416.67% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.79% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.502.15 63 OPM %92.008.37 -PBDT3.220.18 1689 PBT3.220.18 1689 NP2.730.18 1417

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

