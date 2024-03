With effect from 01 March 2024

Siemens has appointed Wolfgang Wrumnig (DIN: 10409511) as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from 1 March 2024; and appointed Orban von Fedak as the Finance Head of Company's Mobility Business with effect from 1 March 2024.