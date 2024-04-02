Sobha announces acquisition of BNB Builders

Through its wholly owned subsidiary - Sobha Developers (Pune)

The acquisition will enable the Company to execute a project in approx. 2.03125 acres of land situated at Village Pawala Khusrupur, Sector 106, Sub-Tehsil Kadipur, District Gurugram, Haryana.

Sobha Developers (Pune), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sobha has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) today on 02 April 2024, with BNB Builders (BBPL) to acquire 100% equity shares of the BBPL, as stipulated in the SPA. With the acquisition of the said equity shares, BBPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SDPL and a step-down subsidiary of the Company.