Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sobha announces acquisition of BNB Builders

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Through its wholly owned subsidiary - Sobha Developers (Pune)
Sobha Developers (Pune), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sobha has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) today on 02 April 2024, with BNB Builders (BBPL) to acquire 100% equity shares of the BBPL, as stipulated in the SPA. With the acquisition of the said equity shares, BBPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SDPL and a step-down subsidiary of the Company.
The acquisition will enable the Company to execute a project in approx. 2.03125 acres of land situated at Village Pawala Khusrupur, Sector 106, Sub-Tehsil Kadipur, District Gurugram, Haryana.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sobha Ltd Slips 4.5%

Gyan Developers &amp; Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KMF Builders &amp; Developers standalone net profit rises 16480.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Kwality Builders &amp; Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 3.24%

INR Settles Near Record Lows Amid Dollar Strength, Muted Equities

Fevikwik introduces new products in instant adhesion segment

Board of Mankind Pharma approves slump sale of OTC biz

Singapore Market gains 0.4%

Hong Kong Market surges 2.4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon