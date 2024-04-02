Singapore Market gains 0.4%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 12.83 points, or 0.4% to 3,247.72 after trading between 3,230.48 and 3,252.82. Volume of 2.15 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 332 to 247.
Wilmar International was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.3% to S$3.51. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.45% to S$0.084.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of United Overseas Bank rising 0.75% at S$29.66 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp adding 0.6% at S$13.64. DBS Group Holdings added 0.8% to S$36.20.
In company news, shares of Metis Energys shares closed 40% lower on Tuesday, as the company formalized a long-term power purchase agreement with Australian renewable energy company SmartestEnergy Australia for Gunsynd Solar Farm in Queensland.
Beng Kuang Marines shares surged 12% after the company appointed Chua Beng Hock as the companys new chief operating officer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content