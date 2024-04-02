Singapore Market gains 0.4%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 12.83 points, or 0.4% to 3,247.72 after trading between 3,230.48 and 3,252.82. Volume of 2.15 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 332 to 247.

Wilmar International was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.3% to S$3.51. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.45% to S$0.084.

Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of United Overseas Bank rising 0.75% at S$29.66 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp adding 0.6% at S$13.64. DBS Group Holdings added 0.8% to S$36.20.

In company news, shares of Metis Energys shares closed 40% lower on Tuesday, as the company formalized a long-term power purchase agreement with Australian renewable energy company SmartestEnergy Australia for Gunsynd Solar Farm in Queensland.

Beng Kuang Marines shares surged 12% after the company appointed Chua Beng Hock as the companys new chief operating officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Singapore stock market finished session in the positive territory on Tuesday, 02 April 2024, extending yesterday gains, on mirroring regional markets.