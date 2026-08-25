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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 806.55, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 14.26% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 806.55, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24129.6. The Sensex is at 77163.89, down 0.27%.Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 11.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29101.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.47 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 808.45, down 0.81% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd jumped 77.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 14.26% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 65.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST