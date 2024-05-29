Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 26.68 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 18.50% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 100.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 57.81% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.26.6821.99100.6583.333.756.732.853.670.571.393.193.660.371.232.493.030.270.641.852.27