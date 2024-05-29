Business Standard
Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 57.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 26.68 crore
Net profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 57.81% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.50% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 100.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.6821.99 21 100.6583.33 21 OPM %3.756.73 -2.853.67 - PBDT0.571.39 -59 3.193.66 -13 PBT0.371.23 -70 2.493.03 -18 NP0.270.64 -58 1.852.27 -19
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

