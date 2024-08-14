Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 430.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 21.52 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 430.93% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.5213.49 60 OPM %37.6416.90 -PBDT7.461.55 381 PBT6.881.30 429 NP5.150.97 431
