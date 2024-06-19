SSF standalone net profit declines 47.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 10.21 croreNet profit of SSF declined 47.92% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.79% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.49% to Rs 28.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
