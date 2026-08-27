Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 30.2% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 4.8% today to trade at Rs 693.9. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.61% to quote at 3691.64. The index is up 5.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 1.59% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 1.15% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 30.56 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 30.2% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17329 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 693.9 on 27 Aug 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

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