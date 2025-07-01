Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BEL, Can Fin Homes

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BEL, Can Fin Homes

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Stock to Watch:

Hindustan Copper (HCL) has executed an MoU with Coal India (CIL) to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in copper and critical minerals sectors, and to explore participation in partnerships with renowned global companies in these sectors.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions board approved qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 679.08 per equity share, representing a 0.93% premium to the previous closing price.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 528 crore. The order received include radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centre, spares, services etc.

Can Fin Homes board approved the appointment of Abhishek Mishra as the chief financial officer (CFO) for a period of 3 years from 30 June 2025. Prashanth Joishy has stepped down from the position of Interim chief financial officer (CFO) with effective from 30 June 2025. He will continue to be on the rolls of the company as deputy general manager.

 

United Breweries has launched its iconic premium beer, Amstel Grande, in Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty inch up as investors watch US trade talks

Sensex, Nifty inch up as investors watch US trade talks

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Apollo Hospital rallies after board OKs demerger of digital & pharmacy units

Apollo Hospital rallies after board OKs demerger of digital & pharmacy units

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Market ends with tiny gains; Nifty settles above 25,500; VIX decline 2.01%

Market ends with tiny gains; Nifty settles above 25,500; VIX decline 2.01%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon