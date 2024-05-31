Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 77.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 43.65 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 87.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 77.36% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.