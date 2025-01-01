Business Standard

Strides Pharma Science Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2025.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd surged 10.27% to Rs 727.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78858 shares in the past one month.

 

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd spiked 9.59% to Rs 1867.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8287 shares in the past one month.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd soared 9.46% to Rs 808. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8175 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd exploded 9.29% to Rs 734.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46356 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 6.08% to Rs 7844. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40408 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

