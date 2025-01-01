LIVE: US imposes sanctions on Russian, Iranian groups over disinformation targeting American voters
BS Web Team New Delhi
The United States has imposed sanctions on two groups linked to Iranian and Russian efforts to target American voters with disinformation ahead of this year's election. Treasury officials announced the sanctions Tuesday, alleging that the two organisations sought to stoke divisions among Americans before November's vote. US intelligence has accused both governments of spreading disinformation, including fake videos, news stories and social media posts, designed to manipulate voters and undermine trust in US elections.
Extending his greetings to the nation on the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped it brings "new opportunities, success and endless joy". "Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," he said on X.
As the year of 2024 comes to a close, large crowds of devotees gathered at temples and ghats, marked by the blowing of conch shells and the clanging of puja bells, to welcome 2025 with great fervor and joy. Visuals showed people gathered at the ghats, participating in the grand aarti. Some foreigners were also seen enthusiastically grooving as the priests performed the rituals and the crowd joined in the aarti with fervor. The final Saryu aarti of 2024 was performed in Ayodhya. In Vrindavan, devotees turned out in huge numbers at the Banke Bihari Temple on New Year's Eve to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as people participated in religious rituals and celebrated the spiritual significance of the occasion.
9:11 AM
Militants attack village in Manipur's Imphal West district
Suspected militants launched fresh attack in the Kadangband area of Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
9:05 AM
Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented devastation in Puducherry in 2024
This tiny union territory faced nature's fury in 2024 like never before, with Cylone Fengal causing unprecedented damage that prompted the government to seek a Rs 600 crore interim aid package from Centre.
9:04 AM
Efforts for prosperity, development to gain further momentum in 2025: UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed confidence that the efforts of the "double engine government" to take the state on the path of prosperity and development will gain further momentum in 2025. The chief minister affirmed the "double engine government" is committed to make Uttar Pradesh the country's leading state.
9:00 AM
Five of family found dead in Lucknow hotel, accused held: UP Police
8:53 AM
Rupee tipped to weaken gradually amid dollar strength as 2025 kicks off
The local unit dipped to its sixth consecutive record closing low on Tuesday, pressured by a decline in its regional peers
8:53 AM
Bank loan growth slows for fifth month in Nov amid stricter lending rules
Indian banks' loan growth moderated for a fifth straight month in November, central bank data showed, as lenders continued to rein in unsecured and personal loans after the Reserve Bank of India's crackdown on "exuberant" lending. Banks' credit increased by 11.8 per cent year-on-year last month, slower than the 16.5 per cent rise in November 2023, excluding the impact of HDFC Bank's merger with its parent Housing Development Finance Corp, according to RBI data released late on Tuesday.
First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:46 AM IST