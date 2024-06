Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the successful completion of the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TARO) (Taro) with its subsidiary. As part of this merger, Sun Pharma acquired all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates. As a result of the merger, Taro is now a private company and wholly-owned by Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has been the majority shareholder of Taro since 2010.