Sun Pharma launches Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India under the brand name STARIZO. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a novel, oxazolidinone-class antibacterial, used to treat Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection (ABSSSI).

Sun Pharma has obtained rights from Merck Sharp & Dohme Singapore Trading to develop, manufacture and commercialise Tedizolid Phosphate in India.

