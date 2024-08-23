Business Standard
Sun Pharma launches Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India under the brand name STARIZO. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a novel, oxazolidinone-class antibacterial, used to treat Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection (ABSSSI).
Sun Pharma has obtained rights from Merck Sharp & Dohme Singapore Trading to develop, manufacture and commercialise Tedizolid Phosphate in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

