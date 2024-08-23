Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1570.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.16% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% gain in NIFTY and a 48.02% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1570.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24833.9. The Sensex is at 81102.86, up 0.06%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 19.18% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22546.1, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

