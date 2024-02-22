Sensex (    %)
                        
Suprajit launches new business vertical for braking products

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Suprajit Engineering announced the launch of its Braking Products Division. This division has been setup in a fully renovated and refurbished plant at plot no 132, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore 560099.
The division will start deliveries in this quarter to select OEM customers and aftermarket. The braking division will house brake shoes, brake pads, brake liners, CBS, Mechanical Disc Brake Systems (MDBS) and offer a comprehensive range of braking products for its valued customers.
The braking division's financials will be declared within the Domestic Cable Division (DCD), for the time being.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

