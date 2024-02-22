Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bharat Forge to invest Euro 15 million in Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Bharat Forge has on 22 February 2024 infused funds in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This amount will then be invested by BFGH into Bharat Forge Holding GmbH (BFH) for subsequent investment in Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH (BFAT), a wholly owned subsidiary of BFH.
Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH (BFAT) is a wholly owned step down subsidiary of Bharat Forge. BFAT is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aluminium components for automotive industry. Accordingly, the investment by the Company in BFGH for further proposed investment in BFH and subsequent proposed investment in BFAT is in furtherance of BFAT's main line of business.
The investment of Euro 15 million (Rs 133.58 crore) will tentatively be completed by 29 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

TVS Motor (Singapore) pays balance consideration of EUR 1 million to Killwatt GmbH

Euro Eyes Break Above $1.09 Mark; EURINR At 3-Week High

Euro Recovers From One And Half Month Low Against Dollar

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Euro Cautiously Recovers From 2-Month Lows With $1.08 Mark In Sight

Nifty hits record high, ends above 22,200; NSE VIX dips 5%

Juniper Hotels IPO subscribed 23%

Inflation turning lower, demand conditions strong according to RBI MPC meeting minutes

GPT Healthcare IPO subscribed 37%

UCO Bank announces appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon