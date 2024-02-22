Bharat Forge to invest Euro 15 million in Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH

Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH (BFAT) is a wholly owned step down subsidiary of Bharat Forge. BFAT is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aluminium components for automotive industry. Accordingly, the investment by the Company in BFGH for further proposed investment in BFH and subsequent proposed investment in BFAT is in furtherance of BFAT's main line of business.

The investment of Euro 15 million (Rs 133.58 crore) will tentatively be completed by 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bharat Forge has on 22 February 2024 infused funds in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This amount will then be invested by BFGH into Bharat Forge Holding GmbH (BFH) for subsequent investment in Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH (BFAT), a wholly owned subsidiary of BFH.