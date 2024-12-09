Business Standard
Tanla Platforms appoints Naiyya Saggi as a Board Member

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Tanla Platforms announced the appointment of Naiyya Saggi to its Board of Directors. A visionary leader and accomplished entrepreneur, Naiyya brings extensive expertise in leveraging technology and consumer-first strategies to drive innovation and impact across industries.

As Co-Founder & Board Member of The Good Glamm Group and Founder of BabyChakra, Naiyya has built and scaled transformative ventures that have empowered millions of users. Her groundbreaking work has earned global recognition, including being featured in a prestigious Harvard Business School case study. Naiyya has also played a pivotal role in scaling The Good Glamm Group to unicorn status, with a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands.

 

Naiyya's leadership extends across sectors. She is an Independent Director on the Board of Welspun Living and an advisor to organizations like Steer World. She also serves as a Governing Council member of the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai, representing the $60 billion Mumbai tech ecosystem, and is on the Board of the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Association India, the India chapter of a global non-profit connecting over 18,500 Harvard alumni across 20 chapters.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

