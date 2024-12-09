Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces 7.59% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

RBI announces 7.59% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India said that the rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2031 (FRB 2031) applicable for the half year December 07, 2024 to June 06, 2025 shall be 7.59 per cent per annum. It may be recalled that FRB 2031 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. December 07, 2024) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread of One per cent, the central bank stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Dhaka amid frosty India-Bangladesh ties

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Real challenge in J&K is to manage complex web of public expectations: PDP

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt set to introduce AI in ICUs to enhance patient care at Mahakumbh

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 14 series today: Where to watch, what to expect

Cars

Auto sales up 11% in Nov, fails to meet wedding season expectations: Fada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks to BuyIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Gold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon