TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.35 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.50% to Rs 4.31 croreNet loss of TARC reported to Rs 67.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.50% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.3129.72 -85 OPM %-566.1313.49 -PBDT-73.13-16.23 -351 PBT-75.74-18.12 -318 NP-67.351.08 PL
