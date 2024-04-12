Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 61237.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.92% to Rs 45908.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42147.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 240893.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225458.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 9.15% to Rs 12434.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11392.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 61237.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59162.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.61237.0059162.00240893.00225458.0028.0326.6626.6926.2818095.0016677.0067940.0061929.0016849.0015391.0062955.0056907.0012434.0011392.0045908.0042147.00