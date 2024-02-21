Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ABB India Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Raymond Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2024.

ABB India Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Raymond Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 11.32% to Rs 6512 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22861 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd surged 8.05% to Rs 4886.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7319 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd soared 7.41% to Rs 245.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39749 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd advanced 7.07% to Rs 1894.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15284 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.00% to Rs 948.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57390 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News