Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 56.35 crore
Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 134.18% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 56.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales56.3559.04 -5 OPM %8.895.67 -PBDT4.072.31 76 PBT2.471.09 127 NP1.850.79 134
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

