Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 56.35 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles rose 134.18% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 56.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales56.3559.04 -5 OPM %8.895.67 -PBDT4.072.31 76 PBT2.471.09 127 NP1.850.79 134
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content