Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 56.35 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 134.18% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 56.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.56.3559.048.895.674.072.312.471.091.850.79