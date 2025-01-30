Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Ltd Slips 7.46%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.26%

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 7.46%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.26%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.13% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 7.46% today to trade at Rs 696.3. The BSE Auto index is down 1.26% to quote at 50158.58. The index is down 2.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 0.71% and Balkrishna Industries Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 14.01 % over last one year compared to the 6.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 684.25 on 30 Jan 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Spurts 18.01%

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Spurts 18.01%

Natco Pharma receives approval for its ANDA for Everolimus tablets for oral suspension

Natco Pharma receives approval for its ANDA for Everolimus tablets for oral suspension

Industrials shares rise

Industrials shares rise

Markets Slide as Fed Holds Rates Steady; Nvidia Drops on China Concerns

Markets Slide as Fed Holds Rates Steady; Nvidia Drops on China Concerns

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon