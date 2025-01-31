Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies reports cyber security incident

Tata Technologies reports cyber security incident

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Tata Technologies announced that the company has become aware of a ransomware incident that has affected a few of its IT assets. As a precautionary measure, some of the IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored. The company's client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected throughout.

"Further detailed investigation is underway in consultation with experts to assess the root cause and to take remedial action as necessary. We remain committed to the highest standards of security and data protection and are taking all necessary steps to mitigate any potential risks", said the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmark indices to open in the green; FII selling continues unabated

Benchmark indices to open in the green; FII selling continues unabated

GIFT Nifty hints at negative open

GIFT Nifty hints at negative open

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the December 2024 quarter

NESCO standalone net profit rises 17.27% in the December 2024 quarter

NESCO standalone net profit rises 17.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 84.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 84.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon