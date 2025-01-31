Tata Technologies reports cyber security incident

Tata Technologies announced that the company has become aware of a ransomware incident that has affected a few of its IT assets. As a precautionary measure, some of the IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored. The company's client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected throughout.
"Further detailed investigation is underway in consultation with experts to assess the root cause and to take remedial action as necessary. We remain committed to the highest standards of security and data protection and are taking all necessary steps to mitigate any potential risks", said the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content