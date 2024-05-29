TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 587.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1177.00% to Rs 12.77 croreNet profit of TCC Concept rose 587.14% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1177.00% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2373.17% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6037.50% to Rs 73.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content