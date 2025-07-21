Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas Jewellery

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas Jewellery

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Titan Company (Titan) through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO (Titan Holdings) has entered into an Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of Shares, to acquire 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE), current holding company for Damas jewellery business in GCC countries (Damas Business) from Mannai Corporation (Mannai) (Proposed Transaction).

The current Graff Monobrand Franchisee business of Damas LLC will be discontinued before completion of the Proposed Transaction.

The consideration for the Proposed Transaction is arrived on the basis of the enterprise value of AED 1,038 million.

On completion of the acquisition. Titan Holdings would hold 67% of the equity share capital and voting rights in Damas LLC and a path to acquire the balance 33% stake from Mannai after 31st December 2029, subject to conditions agreed upon in the definitive document.

 

The Proposed Transaction is strategically significant for Titan's jewellery business as it will facilitate the expansion across the 6 GCC countries of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman. Kuwaij and Bahrain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arvind SmartSpaces appoints Priyansh Kapoor as Whole-time Director and CEO

Arvind SmartSpaces appoints Priyansh Kapoor as Whole-time Director and CEO

Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Railways contract in Croatia

Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Railways contract in Croatia

Arisinfra Solutions wins contract worth Rs 340 cr from Transcon Group

Arisinfra Solutions wins contract worth Rs 340 cr from Transcon Group

EPFO records all time highest addition of 20.06 lakh net members during May 2025

EPFO records all time highest addition of 20.06 lakh net members during May 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon