Monday, July 21, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions wins contract worth Rs 340 cr from Transcon Group

Arisinfra Solutions wins contract worth Rs 340 cr from Transcon Group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Arisinfra Solutions has been awarded a contract by Transcon Group's for end-to-end supply of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Steel, Cement, Chemicals, Plumbing, Electrical, and Finishing Products for Transcon Group's ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Arisinfra will deliver integrated materials and services valued at approximately Rs 340 crore across Transcon's residential and commercial developments, offering strong revenue visibility around a period of 45-50 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPFO records all time highest addition of 20.06 lakh net members during May 2025

EPFO records all time highest addition of 20.06 lakh net members during May 2025

Core sector grows at 1.7% on year in June, Steel and Cement production spikes

Core sector grows at 1.7% on year in June, Steel and Cement production spikes

Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.11% in the June 2025 quarter

BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon