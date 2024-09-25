TVS Holdings receives CCI approval for proposed acquisition of 80.74% stake in Home Credit India Finance

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

TVS Holdings announced that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has by way of its letter dated 24 September, 2024 intimated that CCI, at its meeting held on 24 September 2024 considered the proposed acquisition of 80.74% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of Home Credit India Finance from Home Credit India B.V., an entity based in Netherlands and Home Credit International A.S., an entity based in Czech Republic.