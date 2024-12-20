Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 04:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex to acquire further 8.26% stake in Amplus Phoenix

Uflex to acquire further 8.26% stake in Amplus Phoenix

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Uflex has executed an agreement on 20 December 2024 for purchase of further 54,31,873 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (representing 8.26% of the total issued and subscribed share capital of Amplus Phoenix from its existing shareholders at face value of Rs. 10/- each) aggregating to Rs. 5.43 crore.

Post acquisition of said equity shares, the total shareholding of Uflex in Amplus Phoenix will be 1,16,69,603 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, representing 17.75% of the total issued and subscribed share capital of Amplus Phoenix.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare gets GMP certification for Hyderabad Facility

Shilpa Medicare gets GMP certification for Hyderabad Facility

Tata Power Renewable Energy partners with Canara Bank

Tata Power Renewable Energy partners with Canara Bank

SpiceJet inks services agreement with StandardAero Inc.

SpiceJet inks services agreement with StandardAero Inc.

Shriram Finance consolidates its green finance business under Shriram Green Finance

Shriram Finance consolidates its green finance business under Shriram Green Finance

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon