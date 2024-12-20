Uflex to acquire further 8.26% stake in Amplus Phoenix

Uflex has executed an agreement on 20 December 2024 for purchase of further 54,31,873 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (representing 8.26% of the total issued and subscribed share capital of Amplus Phoenix from its existing shareholders at face value of Rs. 10/- each) aggregating to Rs. 5.43 crore.
Post acquisition of said equity shares, the total shareholding of Uflex in Amplus Phoenix will be 1,16,69,603 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, representing 17.75% of the total issued and subscribed share capital of Amplus Phoenix.
