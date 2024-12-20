Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance consolidates its green finance business under Shriram Green Finance

Shriram Finance consolidates its green finance business under Shriram Green Finance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Shriram Finance has strengthened its commitment to green financing by consolidating all its green financing initiatives under Shriram Green Finance, dedicated to funding initiatives beyond electric vehicles. This marks a significant step towards accelerating sustainable initiatives and fostering environmentally responsible growth by expanding the scope of funding opportunities.

Building on its existing expertise in financing electric vehicles, Shriram green finance will provide sharper focus and clarity to its sustainability efforts.

Shriram Green Finance, consolidates the green finance business with a vision to build a robust green finance portfolio through financing EVs, battery charging stations, renewable energy products and solutions, energy efficient machinery, etc. By leveraging its extensive customer base, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, Shriram Finance has the potential to play a transformative role in green financing. The company has set a target to achieve an Asset Under Management (AUM) of ₹5,000 crores for this vertical over the next 3-4 years.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi following BJP complaint

Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi following BJP complaint

Rudrabhishek Enterprises spurts on bagging Rs 72-cr order

Rudrabhishek Enterprises spurts on bagging Rs 72-cr order

India has emerged as leading source of growth in global oil consumption says EIA

India has emerged as leading source of growth in global oil consumption says EIA

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Dollar index holds around 108 mark amid acceleration in US ecomomic growth

Dollar index holds around 108 mark amid acceleration in US ecomomic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon