United Spirits Ltd soars 0.74%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1504.1, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.89% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1504.1, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 23674.85. The Sensex is at 78171.81, up 1.32%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 2.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55693.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1502.65, up 0.81% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 41.89% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 78.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

