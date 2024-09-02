Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index net speculative longs rise

US dollar index net speculative longs rise

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures increased their net long position near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 18913 contracts in the data reported through August 27, 2024, showing an addition of 1322 net long contracts compared to the previous week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250pts, Nifty at 25,300; Auto, Metal, Pharma top sectoral drags

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Ethanol blending has saved Rs. 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

Atos

France's Atos cuts financial targets, says restructuring still on track

Video streaming, streaming

LIVE: Netflix's content head summoned tomorrow by I&B ministry over 'IC814' series controversy

UPI, digital payments

Payment aggregators to create 'negative' database to tackle digital fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon