Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 8% YoY in Aug'24

Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 8% YoY in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Tata Motors declined 1.54% to Rs 1092.35 after the auto major's domestic and international vehicle sales declined 8.1% to 71,693 units in August 2024 as against 78,010 units sold in August 2023.
The companys total domestic sales for August 2024 stood at 70,006 vehicles, registering de-growth of 8.2% compared to 76,261 units in August 2023.
Total commercial vehicles sales slipped 15.18% to 27,207 units in August 2024 from 32,077 units reported in the same period last year.
Total sales for Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in August 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,708 units, down 9.33% compared to 14,016 units in August 2023.
Domestic sale of MH&ICV slipped 11.09% year on year to 12,008 units sold in August 2024.
Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) declined 3.15% to 44,486 units in August 2024 from 45,933 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.77% to Rs 5,566 crore on 5.68% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,08,048 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

