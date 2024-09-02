Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL net turnover slides 7% YoY in August

SSWL net turnover slides 7% YoY in August

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) achieved net turnover of Rs 363.10 crore in August 2024, down 6.84% from Rs 389.77 crore posted in August 2023.
The company's gross turnover fell 6.17% to Rs 442.15 crore in August 2024 from Rs 471.24 crore recorded in August 2023.
In value terms, the Passenger CarAlloy segment jumped 16% YoY and Tractor segment grew by 9% YoY. On the other hand, 2&3 Wheeler segment shed 1% YoY, Passenger Car- Steel segment declined 5% YoY, Truck segment dropped 29% YoY and Exports segment slipped 15% YoY in August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In volume terms, the Passenger Car-Alloy segment increased 13% YoY and the Tractor segment rose 5% YoY. However, the 2&3 Wheeler segment declined 6% YoY, the Passenger Car-Steel segment fell 14% YoY, the Truck segment slumped 28% YoY and Exports dropped 25% YoY during the review period.
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 13.9% to Rs 40.81 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 47.41crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 1.8% YoY to Rs 1,025.29 in Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.20% to Rs 226.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Video streaming, streaming

LIVE: Netflix's content head summoned tomorrow by I&B ministry over 'IC814' series controversy

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 220pts, Nifty at 25,300; India Manufacturing PMI at 3-mth low

Flood, Agartala flood

Telangana govt steps up relief, rescue measures following heavy rains

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt finally awoken to need for national law for gig workers' welfare: Cong

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra receives power boats for flood relief operations in Vijayawada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon