V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 48.27% to Rs 58.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 1165.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 982.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1165.39982.288.726.8195.3969.5276.2552.8458.2439.28