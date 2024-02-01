Sensex (    %)
                        
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 1165.39 crore
Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 48.27% to Rs 58.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 1165.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 982.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1165.39982.28 19 OPM %8.726.81 -PBDT95.3969.52 37 PBT76.2552.84 44 NP58.2439.28 48
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

