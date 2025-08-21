Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order from RenewSys India (RenewSys) to deliver comprehensive water management solutions for its 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. The scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge ('ZLD') system, to be executed within a period of 11 months.

This order, worth Rs 46.50 crore is strategically significant for WABAG as it marks a strong foothold in the solar manufacturing sector, reinforcing its capabilities across UPW, ETP, and ZLD segments. It also positions WABAG to capitalize on future opportunities in Solar, Green Hydrogen, Semi-Conductor and other high-growth industrial applications.

 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

